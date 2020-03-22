Covid-19 may delay start of Mambilla project

ADVERTISEMENT

Taraba state government has said that the take-off of multi billion naira Mambilla hydro power project in the state may suffer delay if the coronavirus pandemic persists.

The fear was expressed by the state commissioner of Power Badina Garba during a press conference on Mambilla hydro power project, Sunday.

A Chinese bank is financing the project and a Chinese company will handle the execution of the project.

He said it is the hope of Taraba state that coronavirus pandemic will be control within a short period of time.

The state commissioner of information, Danjuma Adamu also speaking during the conference, said it was not true that Governnor Darius Ishaku refused to collect the cheque approved by Federal government for the compensation for those to be affected by the project.

He said the money provided is for survey works and not for compensation, adding that due process is being applied to planned payment of professional fees to the surveyors.

Barrister Danjuma Adamu stated that the payment of compensation had not started as canvassed by the media.

“A lot of work still need to be done by the state and federal ministry of power before getting to that stage. Governnor Darius has directed that this must be thoroughly conducted to avoid complaints and controversies now and in future,” Adamu said.

He explained that Governnor Darius has attached greater importance to the project pointing out it is in this regard that he awarded the contract for Mararaba-Baissa-Abong-Nguroje road, which is a federal road.

