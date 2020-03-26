COVID-19: Matawalle shuts Zamfara boundaries

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara state on Thursday announced the shutting down of all boundaries of the state with effect from Saturday, March 28, 2020 as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Gusau today, Governor Matawalle said the move became necessary considering the danger the contagion poses to citizens of the country.

“I have spoken to my counterparts in Katsina, Sokoto and Kebbi and we observed that we have to take drastic action in order to protect our people and the people should understand that these actions being taken are not meant to put them into difficulty but to safeguard their lives.

“As from Saturday, all borders of the state will be closed down where vehicles will not be allowed to enter or leave the state for an initial period of two weeks.

“The state government has already ordered for all necessary testing kits and essential materials needed for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 among the population,” he said.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring that every citizen in the state was protected against the pandemic.

According to him, leaders have the responsibility to take every action necessary to prevent the contagion from wreaking havoc on their people.

It would be recalled that the State Government had earlier closed down all schools in the state, asked workers to stay at home and called on individuals to maintain social distancing.

