COVID-19: Make cash available to Nigerians, FG urges banks

The Federal Government has urged commercial banks across the country to make cash available, especially at ATMs, to ease the burden of the COVID-19 extension lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the FCT.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, made the plea on Tuesday in Abuja at the 11th joint national briefing of the committee, headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha.

According to him, the banks should resume skeletal services as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “What is important for us is to ensure that they comply with our advice in terms of reducing mass gatherings, having hand disinfectants at entry points, monitoring of temperature and making sure that they observe physical distancing measures that we advised.

“We will be reviewing all the exemptions and protocols that we released, so there might be some changes.”

He said that the provisions in the guideline on the COVID-19 lockdown and the exemption protocol still stand concerning banks, media and other listed essential services.

