COVID-19: Madagascar herb will be subjected to regulatory process before use in Nigeria -FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has said that the Madagascar herbal remedy for COVID-19 will be subjected to the normal regulatory processes before it can be administered for use in Nigeria.

The National Coordinator, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the 30th joint national briefing of the taskforce.

According to him, following the presidential directive that the herbal remedy be airlifted to Nigeria, it will be subjected to thr stringent regulatory process within the legal frameworks of the country concerning such circumstance.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had ordered the airlift of the Madagascar herbal medicine for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 from Guinea Bissau where Nigeria’s portions were dispatched to for onward delivery to Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“I want to start briefly by talking about the Madagascar cure. As directed by the President, I want to state that any medication coming into the country whether it is herbal cure or concoction or normal drug. It has to be subjected to the normal regulatory process.

“The Madagascar cure will be subjected to the normal process we expect within the legal frameworks and guidelines that we have. More importantly, not only to establish its efficacy but for it to be legally registered.

“So this drug would go through the normal regulatory process which can be stringent before it can be administered in the country,” Aliyu said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App