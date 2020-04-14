COVID-19 lockdown: Soldiers pin down travellers on Lokoja-Abuja road

ADVERTISEMENT

Soldiers manning a checkpoint at Kwali yesterday pinned down travellers coming into Abuja from Lokoja axis.

City News reporter, who was trapped in the gridlock, observed that many vehicles, especially commercial vehicles fully loaded with passengers, and haulage trucks were held down at the checkpoint by the soldiers.

Some passengers who could not cope under the scorching sun disembarked from the vehicles to board motorcycles and continued with their journey.

Our reporter further observed that some motorists that attempted to beat the army checkpoint by driving against traffic on the opposite lane were turned back, except VIP vehicles with escorts were allowed to pass.

However, some vehicles coming from both Gwagwalada and Lokoja axis took bush paths through Kwali town to evade the checkpoint.

Some motorists spoken to by our reporter, said they were aware of the lockdown but that they came out to carry passengers to enable them feed their families.

A driver, Aliyu Bala, said he conveyed passengers from Lokoja going to Zuba, to raise money for his mother who has been on admission for about two weeks.

“I have no option than to take the risk and carry passengers so that I can get money for the treatment of my sick mother who has been on admission in Lokoja, “ he said.

