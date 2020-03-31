COVID-19 lockdown: ‘Hunger is real’, Nigerians express concerns

  1. Home
Lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun State commenced Tuesday as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

President Mohammadu Buhari gave the directive following the huge number of cases in FCT and Lagos as well as the proximity of Ogun to Lagos.

The number of confirmed positive cases in the country is on the rise.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced four cases on Tuesday to make a total of 135 in the country.

On Monday, the NCDC recorded twenty new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

In a post on its official Twitter handle: @ncdcgov, it said that “as at 9:00pm of 30th March 2020, there are 131 confirmed cases in the country.

“Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State.

“As at 09:00pm 30th March, there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths. “Currently, Lagos- 81, FCT- 25, Ogun- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 1, Oyo- 8, Edo- 2, Bauchi- 2, Osun- 2, Rivers- 1, Benue- 1, Kaduna- 3.

Here are some of the responses to Daily Trust’s post asking Nigerians to share how the lockdown was affecting them:

