COVID-19 lockdown: ‘Hunger is real’, Nigerians express concerns

Lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun State commenced Tuesday as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

President Mohammadu Buhari gave the directive following the huge number of cases in FCT and Lagos as well as the proximity of Ogun to Lagos.

The number of confirmed positive cases in the country is on the rise.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced four cases on Tuesday to make a total of 135 in the country.

On Monday, the NCDC recorded twenty new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

In a post on its official Twitter handle: @ncdcgov, it said that “as at 9:00pm of 30th March 2020, there are 131 confirmed cases in the country.

“Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State.

“As at 09:00pm 30th March, there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths. “Currently, Lagos- 81, FCT- 25, Ogun- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 1, Oyo- 8, Edo- 2, Bauchi- 2, Osun- 2, Rivers- 1, Benue- 1, Kaduna- 3.

Here are some of the responses to Daily Trust’s post asking Nigerians to share how the lockdown was affecting them:

Challenging times ahead and the unforeseen circumstances as a result of the lock down. — Oneplaceisnl (@OneplaceNg) March 31, 2020

This is house arrest.. Pls don’t be silly — paul peter (@paulpeter51) March 31, 2020

Do hungry people have strength to share stories, better stop asking silly questions — Shelter in Storm (@emasjet1) March 31, 2020

Hunger, Darkness and Weakness. We need food — vision2020 (@vision262649806) March 31, 2020

As a student it affecting me seriously, no electricity supply, no money, no provision, just frustrated — Opeoluwa J (@OpeoluwaJ1) March 31, 2020

The lockdown isn’t necessarily a bad thing…it’s a commendable move but people who have to go out everyday for their source of income will greatly be affected. — bipolar girlfriend🥀💔 (@i___bleeed_blue) March 31, 2020

It’s really tough though — Kyrian nnamdi (@kyrian_nnamdi) March 31, 2020

Hunger alarm is on, just praying for government assistance before food runs out — Chukwuka Ogbonnaya (@ChukwukaOgbonn2) March 31, 2020

The hunger is real and terrible now market is closed down shops locks that’s how survival there …..did u guys even think of the masses at all — Demi👑🔥🔥🔥 (@Demishugar) March 31, 2020

It is really bad no money no food no light it really bad — Tested Real Dray (@Adewumioluwad14) March 31, 2020

