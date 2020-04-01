COVID-19: Lockdown defied at FCT slums, enforced in metropolis

ADVERTISEMENT

Security operatives yesterday enforced the lockdown directive in the Federal Capital Territory.

They barricaded roads within the territory ensuring only people rendering essential services were allowed to move after proper identification. Police officers, officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security agencies including the military ices were at Lokogoma, Berger Roundabout, Wuse Market, Gudu, Jabi, Utako and other locations within the territory.

Military personnel were sighted patrolling Abuja streets.

There were, however, pedestrians in the streets.

However, it was business as usual in Daki Biyu and Tunga Maje. Though motorists were not allowed to leave the communities, shops and markets were opened.

Residents at Lugbe and Daki Biyu played football in the fields.

A resident of Tunga Maje, M. Mohammed, said the market in the community was opened adding that a large number of the residents got their “daily bread” from the market.

Medical personnel screened commuters at entry and exit points on the Nyanya-Mararaba Road.

