COVID-19 lockdown causes spike in drug abuse — NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Monday, said that the COVID-19 lockdown contributed to the rise in cases of drug addiction, experimentation of newer concoctions and self-mediation by drug addicts.

The Chairman/Chief Executive, NDLEA, Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (Rtd.) said this in Abuja during a virtual meeting/press conference in commemoration of the 2020 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

He also announced that the agency arrested 9,444 persons for drug-related offences in 2019; convicted 1,195 while 795 drug-dependent persons were counselled.

According to him, 310.1 tons of Cannabis was seized and destroyed publicly and 612,903.484 kilograms of drugs were seized in 2019.

“In the light of the prevailing atmosphere of COVID-19, drug-dependent persons are more acutely at risk because of their usually attendant underlying health issues, social stigmatization, and the death of access to health care.

“Making matters worse is the fact that the front burner currently is the exclusive pressure of COVID-19, other matters less so.

“That is why there has never been a time much worse for drug-dependent persons. The lockdown merely accentuated the dilemma.

“As drugs of choice became scarce, increased experimentation with newer concoctions and the self-mediation world only have aggravated the problem.

“Chances are newer forms of addictions hitherto unknown may here to be contended with.

“Remember also withdrawal Syndrome might occur having cut short the supply chain as a result of the lockdown,” Abdallah said.

