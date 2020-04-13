Covid-19 lockdown: 5 countries with strict restrictions, sanctions

ADVERTISEMENT

As Nigerians continue to stay at home in view of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world, other countries around the globe ramps tougher measures to fight the pandemic.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday urged Nigerians to remain at home as reported cases of the virus in Nigeria is on the rise.

“The freedoms we ask you to willingly forsake today will only last as long as our scientific advisers declare they are necessary. But they are essential – world over – to halt and defeat the spread of this virus.” The president pleaded.

A compulsory stay-at-home order seems as the common measure taken globally to fight the virus, but degrees of restriction and sanctions differs from one country to another.

Nigeria have its own sanctions too for violators while four youth were killed in Kaduna state during clash with security operatives during the enforcement of the lockdown order.

See five countries with the toughest restrictions and sanctions in an effort to stop coronavirus:

India

Restrictions: India’s Prime minister Narendra Modi suddenly ordered a nationwide lockdown with a complete shut-down of the Indian railways and inter-state bus services same day, to slow down the transmission of the virus. The order had a uniform laid down policy for all states to follow.

The country’s 1.3 billion population were on complete lockdown except for essential services such as grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies, petrol stations, telecoms and postal services and restaurants that deliver food. As a result of the enforced and sudden lockdown, Migrant workers lost their jobs in the cities and had no option but to get home on foot accompanied with chaos, starvation, and deaths.

Sanctions: India’s 123-year-old Epidemic Diseases Act, penalize with sentences up to two years plus a fine for disobeying official orders. Heavy-handed enforcement of rules with instances of police assault and, in some cases, opening fire at people breaking the lockdown rules.

Britain

Restrictions: Britons are ordered to stay at home except for basic necessities, exercise, or any medical need. Citizens need a self-declaration form as the only valid reason for going out for whatever reason. It is so tough that an innocent cough or sneeze can see you banned from going out at all.

The country became very tough on its restrictions as reports of deaths daily read in hundreds.

Sanctions: More than 100,000 citizens have been charged with flouting the rules with fine as high as €3,000. Police are authorized to seize vehicles from those who have violated the restrictions. They also have permission to use drones with the army patrolling the streets daily. Violators can face up to three months in jail for breaking the quarantine rules.

Jordan

Restrictions: All movement outside of home including essential services are completely forbidden in Jordan unless authorised by the prime minister’s office. You are only allowed out of the house to collect supplies such as gas, bread and medicine when they arrive your door post. If you are facing emergencies, the civil defence forces who will come and escort you to a hospital after you place an emergency call.

Sanctions: You can get a maximum one-year prison sentence for any violations. Presently, more than 800 people have been arrested and quarantine at a government school and a military training academy.

Dubia

Restrictions: After two weeks of its lockdown, United Arab Emirates gave his strictest lockdown law requiring citizens to only go out with a permit issued online by the Dubai Police for each trip. Citizens must wear mask and gloves at all times when outside the house.

The permit applicant is activated with a single-use text message login code after application. Your phone number, address, national ID number, reason for leaving the house, destination, date and time expected to leave and return, and license plate number if driving is clearly stated in the permit giving you 24 hours to use.

Sanctions: Police checks and speed cameras are placed during the curfew times, with fines applied to those who did not pre-register for an essential errand. Individuals outside without a permit risk a huge fined or prosecution in court.

Spain

Restrictions: Spain’s lockdown for over a month now has residents indoors except for essential journeys like buying food and medicine, seeing a doctor for emergencies or to travel to work. Exercise is however banned but you are allowed to walk your dog around the block. Parents are not allowed to take children out and cannot leave children alone at home.

Penalties: Offenders face fines of €601-30,000, with fine as high as €600,000 for repeat offenders. Also sentences of three to 18 months in jail. So far, more than 30,000 fines have been imposed.

