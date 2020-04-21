COVID-19: Lagos to introduce mandatory use of face mask

ADVERTISEMENT

The use of face mask will be made mandatory in Lagos State beginning from next week, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said.

Sanwo-Olu said during a statewide briefing that the government has embarked on local production of face masks in large quantities, adding that the masks would be pocket-friendly and suit the local environment.

“There have been questions about whether we are planning to introduce a face mask-wearing policy. Our simple answer is that it may be compulsory to wear one in public places from next week. We have already commissioned local production in large quantities in a way that will suit our environment and be pocket friendly.

“This, however, does not mean that everyone should rush out to buy the medical-grade masks, as these should be reserved solely for our health workers on the frontlines of the battle.

“For everyone, asides the health workers, the locally made non-medical grade masks will suffice,” he explained, disclosing that millions of locally made face masks would be distributed to a large number of residents next week.

He further admonished Lagosians saying, “The most appropriate response from all of us as a state is not to panic, but to strengthen our resolve to continue to obey all the directives around physical distancing, respiratory hygiene and staying at home. That is what is expected of us at this time, and what we must do.

“It is not easy, but it is a necessary sacrifice, and the only way we can halt this pandemic and guarantee a speedy return to normalcy.”

Also, as Muslims begin the Ramadan fasting later in the week, the governor appealed to them to obey the guidelines on public gathering and social distancing.

