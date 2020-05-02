COVID-19: Lagos releases 22 patients as 4 die

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos State has discharged 22 more COVID-19 patients to reunite with society, after they recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to the virus.

Four additional deaths have also been recorded in the State; raising the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 25.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health disclosed this on its official twitter handle @LSMOH; noting that the patients including eight females and 14 males were discharged from the isolation facilities at Yaba, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and Lekki.

While 19 of the patients were discharged from LUTH, two were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba and the one from the isolation centre at Lekki.

With the new discharge, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos stands at 247.

Thirty new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded on May 1, 2020; raising the total confirmed cases in the State to 1,022

