Covid-19 : Lagos police begins crackdown on social gatherings

Police in Lagos has begun enforcing ban on social gatherings to stop crowds of more than 20 people to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

It warned club owners , party makers , mourners and religious organisations against gatherings of more than 20 persons in the state, nothing that anyone found to have disregarded the state government directive would be made to face the wrath of the law.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana in a press statement said :”The Command wishes to inform the general public that the Command in compliance with the guidelines and directives issued by both the Federal Government and Lagos State government on prevention of the spread of Corona virus popularly known as Covid-19 which the World Health Organisation has declared as pandemic, has embarked on massive enforcement of the ban order.

“To that effect, the Command has deployed adequate resources across the state to ensure that the orders are fully obeyed. The order imposed bans on social gatherings such as, wedding ceremonies, naming ceremonies, burial ceremonies, parties, clubs and religion gatherings of people more than 50. Commercial vehicles carrying passengers above capacity (overloading) are also part of this order.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has called on the good people of Lagos State, to obey the safety regulations put in place for the benefit of everyone. We must be alive and healthy before socio -economic activities will be effective.

“The Command has rolled out its medical team to market places for awareness creation and Police detention facilities to safeguard the safety of suspects. The Commissioner of Police has ordered the immediate release of suspects arrested for minor offences as part of preventive measures. Together we can prevent the spread of Covid-19 .For information or complaints regarding Covid-19 , call the following toll free number 080097000010 or text Coronavirus to 24453”.

