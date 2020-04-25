Covid-19: Lagos frees 209 inmates to decongest prisons

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday signed a release order to free 209 inmates remanded in various correctional centres.

Sanwo-Olu who disclosed this while giving update on COVID-19 in the State said that the action was taken to decongest correctional centres in view of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic and also part of a larger effort to bring lasting reform to the administration of criminal justice in the country.

Beneficiaries of the release order according to the governor include those above 60 years of age; less than six months to go on their sentence; have served 75% of their sentence; those serving time for misdemeanours and minor offences and those with physical and mental health issues.

Commenting on the fasting period, Sanwo-Olu wished all Muslim Ummah Ramadan Kareembut insisted the “observance of the season is carried out in a manner that is compliant with all the health directives that we have laid out to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus,”

“Observe all your meals and prayers within your homes. I know that the usual practice is for people to gather together to observe Iftar and Suhur, but please, because of the pandemic, we must during this month of Ramadan shelve all gatherings. These restrictions also apply to the congregational Tarawih prayers and Tafsir sessions that are the hallmarks of this devout period. When you want to perform ablution, please ensure to first wash your hands very well with soap. Since the process of ablution involves touching the face, it is essential to make sure that your hands are clean,” he said.

