COVID-19: Lagos discharges another 4 patients

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that another four patients have recovered and have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) at Yaba after testing negative twice consecutively to the virus.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on his official twitter handle @jidesanwoolu, saying, the discharged patients include three females and one male bringing to 23, the number of discharged patients in Lagos since the index case was reported.

He tweeted, “More great news from our Infectious Disease Hospital as four patients including three females and one male have recovered fully, tested negative twice and have been discharged.”

This he said gives the state a lot of hope as it continues to listen to the health experts and provide the resources to beat COVID-19.

Lagos had discharged 11 patients on Thursday after they recovered and tested negative to the virus.

