  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID-19: Lagos discharges another 4 patients
ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19: Lagos discharges another 4 patients

By Christiana T. Alabi, Lagos Published Date
A general view of new isolation and treatment centre established by the Lagos State government in collaboration with the Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) to treat victims of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic at the main bowl of the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly known as the Onikan Stadium in Lagos, on March 27, 2020. - (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that another four patients have recovered and have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) at Yaba after testing negative twice consecutively to the virus.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on his official twitter handle @jidesanwoolu, saying, the discharged patients include three females and one male bringing to 23, the number of discharged patients in Lagos since the index case was reported.

He tweeted, “More great news from our Infectious Disease Hospital as four patients including three females and one male have recovered fully, tested negative twice and have been discharged.”

This he said gives the state a lot of hope as it continues to listen to the health experts and provide the resources to beat COVID-19.

Lagos had discharged 11 patients on Thursday after they recovered and tested negative to the virus.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.