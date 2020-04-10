COVID-19: Lagos discharges 7 more patients, says social distancing non-negotiable

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday announced the recovery and the discharge of seven more patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba having tested negative twice consecutively for COVID-19.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this on his official Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu, said the patients which include three females and four males have been released to reconnect with the community after a full recovery.

This, he said, brings to 46 the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from the Yaba facility.

“So far, we have had 100percent recovery from the COVID-19 cases we have admitted and managed at our isolation facilities,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

As Lagos state celebrate its successes, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized that social distancing is important and non-negotiable in the war against COVID-19.

He, therefore, urged residents to stay at home, observe good personal hygiene and adhere strictly to advice from the health experts.

“Together, a COVID-19 free Lagos is possible,” he assured.

Commenting on the Easter Celebration, the Governor said that the true meaning of Good Friday and Easter is the power of sacrifice.

“This weekend, the sacrifice of staying at home and social distancing is required to stop the spread of COVID-19. Avoid fake news, the lockdown hasn’t been lifted. Think long term, stay at home and stay safe”

“The Federal Government has announced a public holiday, so spend time with your loved ones at home. We are thankful for technology, I will be worshipping virtually with my family on Easter Sunday,” he said.

He appealed to Nigerians to pray for all health workers as they celebrate Easter.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App