COVID-19: Lagos discharges 11-yr-old boy, 3 other patients

The Lagos state government on Saturday discharged another four patients from the State Isolation facilities, bringing to 50, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.

The discharged patients, all male, including an 11-year old boy have been released to reunite with the society.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who disclosed this on his official twitter handle @jidesanwoolu thanked health workers in the state for their sacrifice, assuring that, the government will take care of them.

He disclosed that the State’s plan for healthcare will touch every level from infrastructure to welfare to capacity development.

“We will continue to improve and reach new levels,” he assured while commending the health workers for always being ready, hardworking and passionate as they fight COVID-19 and other medical conditions.

“I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to every health worker in Lagos. You are all heroes, I can’t thank you enough and thank you for your sacrifice even during Easter that allows other residents to stay safely at home. We appreciate you,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor appealed to residents to stay at home, practice social distancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene.

“We are on a steady course to victory, let’s all make little sacrifices for the greater good. We will get through this, and we will learn the lessons from COVID-19, so we are more resilient in the future,” he said

Kano state on Saturday confirmed the index case of coronavirus in the state.

The State Commissioner of Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, who confirmed the case, could not give detail of the patient.

However, he assured that detail of the case would be released at the end of the emergency meeting by the Kano State Task Force Committee on COVID-19.

Daily Trust learnt that the the task force committee is currently meeting with stakeholders in its efforts to contain the situation.

Contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, who is the Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Hassan Musa Fagge, confirmed that the committee would issue a press statement at the end of the meeting.

However, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is yet to confirm the case recorded in Kano as at the time of filing this report.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria, rose to 305 as seventeen new cases of #COVID19 were reported on Friday.

The cases were reported in six states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Anambra and Niger recorded one case each.

The virus has spread to 18 states and the FCT. The confirmed cases in states are Lagos- 163, FCT- 56, Osun- 20, Edo- 12, Oyo- 11, Bauchi- 6, Akwa Ibom- 5, Ogun- 7 and Kaduna- 6.

Others are Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Kwara- 2, Delta- 2, Benue- 1, Ondo- 2, Katsina-4, Niger- 1 and Anambra- 1

Meanwhile Kaduna State Government on Saturday said the sixth case of coronavirus detected in the state was a male gateman around the Mando area of the state and had no connection with the first five cases in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed- Baloni said the patient had recently returned from Lagos, adding that the case presents the nightmare scenario of possible community transmission of Covid-19 in the state.

Dr Baloni said the patient who has now been evacuated to the state’s Infectious Disease Centre had travelled to Kaduna in a public transport and had contacted authorities when his symptoms worsened.

”It is very difficult and complicated to trace the contacts of a patient who came from Lagos via public transport and has had some instance of local commuting since his arrival in the state,” she said.

Meanwhile four patients of coronavirus infections were discharged from the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre, FCT on Saturday.

