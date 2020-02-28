COVID-19: Lagos activates State Emergency Operations Centre

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the confirmation of the first case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lagos state, the state government has activated the State Emergency Operations Centre to respond to the case and implement firm control measures.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a post via his official Twitter handle: @jidesanwoolu urged Lagosians not to panic; advising them to go about their normal activities and observe basic hygiene.

“Dear Lagosians, yesterday we confirmed the first case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in our state and we have immediately reported it to the Federal Ministry of Health.

“The case is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the outbreak in China in January 2020. The government under my leadership through the Lagos State Ministry of Health has been strengthening measures to ensure that any outbreak in Lagos is quickly controlled and contained in collaboration with the multi-sectoral Coronavirus Preparedness Group, led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“We have immediately activated the State Emergency Operations Centre to respond to this case and implement firm control measures. We encourage you all not to panic. Go about your normal daily activities and observe basic hygiene,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is the Chief Incident Commander on the COVID-19 virus, said the victim has been in stable condition at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDC), Yaba, where he has been quarantined.

According to Sanwo-Olu, there is no cause for alarm while he assured that the government will not leave any stone unturned to contain the disease.

“He will remain in strict isolation, the movements of the man from the moment he left his Turkish Airline flight to Nigeria is being traced to know all the people he came in contact with.

“The man was said to have spent a night in an hotel in Lagos before heading for a company in Ogun state where he worked with some people before the Coronavirus symptom manifested,” he added.

Also speaking, the Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, assured that others who were in contact with the victim in Ogun state have been placed under watch.

“We are trying to identify anybody who has come in contact with him to break any spread. The Lagos state government had reported the confirmed case to the Federal Ministry of Health. The case, which was confirmed on February 27, 2020 is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the outbreak in China in January 2020.

“The case is an Italian citizen who entered Nigeria on February 25th from Milan, Italy for a brief business visit. He fell ill on the 26th February and was transferred to Lagos State Bio-Security Facilities for isolation and testing.

“COVID-19 infection was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos,” Prof. Abayomi said.

He however assured Lagosians and Nigerians that “We have been strengthening our preparedness since the first confirmed cases in China.”

“We will use all the resources made available by the State and the Federal Government to respond to this case. We are working to identify all the contacts of the patient, since he arrived in Nigeria.

“Please, be reminded that most people who become infected may experience only a mild illness and recover easily, but it can be more severe in others, particularly the elderly and persons with other underlying chronic illnesses,” he explained.

He therefore advised all Lagosians to take care of their health and maintain hand and respiratory hygiene to protect themselves and others, including their families.

He also urged Lagosians to call the Lagos State Emergency hotlines 08023169485 or 08033565529 or 08052817243 which are available day and night if they suspect any symptom of the contagious disease.

