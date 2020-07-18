COVID-19: Kwara arrests 50 at Night Club

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 50 people were arrested in the early hours of Saturday at a night club in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, by the state Technical Committee on COVID-19.

The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 in the state, Dr Femi Oladiji, disclosed this on Saturday in Ilorin at the State’s quarantine centre, where the suspects were kept.

Dr Oladiji explained that the operation was led by the state Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr Kayode Alabi.

He said “Around 1:00 a.m, we got information that some people were clubbing at Kwara Hotel. The Deputy Governor, accompanied by me and some security officials raided the club and we arrested so many boys and girls within the age range of 20 to 30.

“Around 2:00 a.m., we brought them to the Hajj camp (Quarantine Centre). We made them comfortable overnight, and early this morning, we took their samples for COVID-19.

“The arrest, which may lead to prosecution, is to send the signal that we cannot tolerate such conduct. Violations will henceforth attract strong response from the government,” he said.

A statement by the spokesperson for the state technical committee on COVID- 19, Rafiu Ajakaye said the ban on nightclubbing remains in force to prevent further spread of the virus.

He said the clubbers violated the Kwara State Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020 as well as government’s subsisting ban on congregation that is beyond 20 people.

He added that the government was considering other measures, including enforcement of the use of face mask in public, to flatten the curve of transmission of the virus.

