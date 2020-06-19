COVID-19: Kuje council issues guidelines to motorcycle operators

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of Kuje Area Council of the FCT, Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo, has issued guidelines to commercial motorcycle operators in the area in a bid to contain the spread of the COVID -19 pandemic in the council.

Sabo, while addressing newsmen at the secretariat’s conference hall yesterday, however, said commercial motorcycle operations within the metropolis remained banned.

He said they were allowed to operate on the outskirts of the council, which he said were Godoji, Tondo, Wumi, Shaji, Sabo, Kwaku and Agwai communities, adding that the cyclists could also operate around the terminal point of the NNPC filling station by Urban Home Estate, Gaube, Gafere, Kabbi, Dibe, Yanga, Kusaki and beyond Dafara junction.

He further said the guidelines were unanimously approved at a meeting with representatives of the committee on Okada restructuring, religious leaders, CAN, JNI and community leaders in the area.

“Henceforth, all arrested motorcycles should be released to the owners with written undertaking, while any commercial motorcycle arrested violating the ban should be taken to auto-pond,” he said.

The council chairman had early last month suspended commercial motorcycle business to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the council.

