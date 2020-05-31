COVID-19: Kogi must wake up to reality

ADVERTISEMENT

A member of the House of Representatives from Kogi State, Tajudeen Yusuf, has lamented that the state has been playing the ostrich by being indifferent to the threat of COVID-19.

He added that the state was also being apathetic about distribution of palliatives.

Yusuf, who represents Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency, told reporters on Sunday in Abuja that the family of the Chief Imam of Kabba, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Ejibunu, deserve commendation for the timely alert that confirmed the Islamic leader as the index case of COVID-19 in the state.

He said that the state is yet to distribute the Federal Government’s palliatives sent to it.

He urged the people and government of Kogi State to accept the reality of COVID-19 so as safe gaurds lives in accordance with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, guidelines.

Yusuf said “The people of Kabba, also known as the Owe people of Okunland in Kogi state feel proud of our Chief Imam and members of his family; what is now left is for the state government to accept the reality of COVID-19 in Kogi State so that the NCDC and other relevant bodies can swiftly commence efforts to help nip the problem in the bud.

He added that “NCDC confirms that as at Saturday, May 30, 2020, Kogi State has two COVID-19 positive cases referred from Kogi to Abuja and we must all passionately pray for their survival but Kogi State must now rise up against the virus and immediately cease to play the proverbial ostrich that buries its head in the sand at the approach of danger.”

