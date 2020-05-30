COVID-19: Kogi index case known to me—Sen Melaye

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Dino Melaye has said that Covid-19 case in Kogi state is real and authentic, even as the family confirmed the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)’s position on matter.

In a press statement on Saturday, the former senator who represented Kogi west senatorial district of the state noted that the index case from Kabba is personally known to him.

“I want to announce that the covid-19 case in Kogi is real and authentic and can not understand why any responsible government will want to deny and invariably kill her citizens.

“One of the cases is from Kabba and the victim is personally known to me. I cannot be part of those who will play politics with the lives of my people.

“Covid-19 is real but not a death sentence if handled early enough. Family members of the Kabba victim who got referral to Abuja from Federal Medical Center in Lokoja and all those who had contact with him should please surrender themselves for test so as to curtail the spreed.

“Kogi State government must come down from her imaginary high horse and start contact tracing to help curtail the spread.

“It is illogical to think we will be free with our proximity to affected states. God will hear our cry and heal our land. God bless Okunland! God bless Kogi West! God bless Kogi State,” he said.

Also, the family of the the Kabba index has confirmed the status of the victim as been positive to COVID-19.

“I wish to affirm, on behalf of Ejibunu family, that the Chief Imam of Kabba, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Ejibunu, was down with flu some few days back and he had to be hospitalised at the Specialist Hospital in Kabba. Further medical attention was sought at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Lokoja as the flu did not abate after some days.

At the FMC, he was referred to the National Hospital in Abuja and the text conducted on him by the NCDC showed that he was Covid-19 positive,” Chief Tai Ejibunu (Obatebise of Oweland), explained in a statement on behalf of the family.

He said following the confirmation of the status of the imam, one of the sons who has been in close contact with with him was subjected to text but turned negative.

“The family would have come out to speak on the matter, but we were not comfortable with the ding dong game going on between the NCDC and the Kogi State government.

“The family is concerned about the well being of other Owes and we wish to confirm that Covid-19 has fond its way sadly to our community and the State. Therefore, no need for Kogi State government to deny the obvious,” he added.

He stressed that the Chief Imam had not ventured outside the State of recent, “so, the virus could have been contacted within”.

He said the family is cooperating with the State Government and the NCDC to stem the spread, adding “this evening, contact tracing and testing of family members of the Chief Imam had began.”

