COVID-19: Kogi rejects NCDC’s claim on 3rd case

Kogi has rejected a claim by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control of a third person confirmed positive for coronavirus.

Both the state and NCDC have been in disagreement over the status of patients reported to have tested positive for coronavirus disease.

Kogi debated two earlier cases confirmed positive but imposed a lockdown on Kabba-Bunu, the council area where both individuals were believed to have come from.

Kogi called the NCDC’s announcement of a third case a display of “unprofessional conduct”, saying its state testing centre was not carried along in the investigation and the state would therefore not accept the result.

Kogi health commissioner Saka Haruna said Kogi health ministry and the state itself were not aware of any new case.

“The purported new case: We are not aware of who the patient is, where and when the test was conducted. The sample was sent from KG HCH,” he wrote on Facebook.

Aside Kogi, Cross River is another state that had disagreed with NCDC over the COVID-19 figures.

There had been series of denials, accusations, and counter-accusations between state government officials and federal health authorities on whether the coronavirus disease exists in Kogi and Cross River.

Both states have insisted that the virus has no place in their vicinity because of their proactive efforts.

