COVID-19 : Kogi directs workers on Levels 01-10 to resume

By .  
Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello
Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello.

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has directed civil servants on Salary Grade Levels 01-10 to return to work on June 15.

The directive was contained in a statement issued in Lokoja on Wednesday by the state Head of Service, Mrs Deborah Ogunmola.

With this directive, the workers will be joining their counterparts on Grade Levels 12-16 who had resumed duties since May.

All the workers were asked to stay off work at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

According to the statement, all ministries, departments and agencies are to provide facilities for washing of hands or sanitisers at the entrances of their offices.

It also directed all officers to adhere to the guidelines of the National Centre for Disease Control to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 to the state.

