COVID-19: Kogi direct workers to work from home, set up taskforce

Kogi State government has directed civil servants to work from home as a preventive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The work-from-home order, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, only affect civil servants on Grade Level 1-13, while those on Grade Level 14 and above are to report to their offices.

The statement said those who render critical services will be communicated through the Office of the Head of Service of the State on how to keep the system running.

It, however, noted that those on essential services are to continue to go to their workplaces as they are not affected by the “Work from Home” directive.

It noted that though the existence of the virus has not been reported in the State, government is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the virus doesn’t find its way to the state, adding that in the event such happened, government is prepared to control and manage the cases.

The statement said the state government will commence enforcement of its earlier social distancing directive, warning that anyone who flout the order will be termed as enemy of the state and be made to face the full wrath if the law.

It also warned parents to keep their children at home as government frowned at any attempt at congregating pupils and students under any academic guise.

Meanwhile, the state government has constituted a special taskforce to ensure the prevention and containment of Coronavirus and Lassa Fever.

The taskforce is head by the Deputy Governor, Mr Edward Onoja, with the Chief of Staff and Secretary to State Government as well as others as members.

