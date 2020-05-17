COVID-19: Kebbi approves N20,000 daily allowances for health workers

ADVERTISEMENT

Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has approved hazard allowances for front line health workers in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Consultants and medical officers in the state will now get a daily pay allowance of N20,000 and N15,000 respectively.

The Chairman of the State Task Force on COVID-19, Mohammed Jafar, made the disclosure while chatting with journalists in Birnin Kebbi.

READ: JOHESU rejects disparity in hazard allowance for health workers

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

He said nurses, pharmacists and medical laboratory scientists would be going home daily with the sum of N10,000 while ambulance drivers, cleaners and security personnel would receive N5,000 each.

According to him, epidemiologists and surveillance officers would also take part in the package.

He, however, said they are categorized as high, medium and low risk, adding that the sum of N15,000, N10,000 and N7,000 was approved respectively.

Jafar, who is also the state Commissioner for Health, said that the governor had also approved motivational incentives for members of the State task force on COVID-19.

He said the chairman gets N500,000 while other members would smile home with the sum of N250,000 each.

Under same package, Jafar said consultants under the team of front line Health workers would receive N300,000 while medical officers, pharmacists, medical laboratory scientists and nurses at the isolation centres would get the sum of N250,000 each.

Also, medical officers trained on case management would get N200,000, nurses trained on case management would receive N150,000, epidemiologists and surveillance officers, Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers (DSNO), Director of Primary Health Care at both state and local government councils would earn N150,000 each.

Besides, supporting staff, who are working with Emergency Operations Center, are to get N100,000 while ambulance drivers, security officers and cleaners would get N50,000 each.

“The allowances are structured to enhance the pay of front line health personnel as a light of compensation to the risk involved in handling the patients that are inflicted with the COVID-19 virus,” he said.

Download Daily Trust News App