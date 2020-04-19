  1. Home
COVID-19: Katsina town to go into lockdown Tuesday

By Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina 

Katsina city, the capital of Katsina State, will be locked down on Tuesday starting from 7am following two new positive cases of COVID-19 recorded.

The two new cases bring to 12 the number of cases so far recorded in the state with one death – the index case of the state.

Briefing newsmen in the state, governor Aminu Masari said the two new cases are businessmen who had travelled to Lagos and Abuja.

He said government will not hesitate to close any other council with a COVID-19 case, saying movement is now restricted within all the 31 remaining councils.

Daily Trust reports that this will be the third council to be shut after Daura and Dutsinma local government areas.

