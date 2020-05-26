COVID 19: Katsina, Sahel lab enters MoU for testing

ADVERTISEMENT

Katsina State government will enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private laboratory, Sahel Diagnostic Centre, for the testing of COVID-19 in the state, Governor Aminu Masari has revealed.

Masari, who disclosed this at a media briefing on Tuesday, said collection of samples from suspected persons will commence this week.

Daily Trust reports that, hitherto, collected samples had to be transported to either Kano or Abuja with many samples being damaged along the road, thereby, having to be recollected.

Masari said the signing of the MoU is a laudable achievement and will go a long way in the fight against the pandemic in the state.

He said the government, after reviewing the relaxed lockdown across the state, has decided to return the full lockdown in three councils of Katsina, Daura and Batagarawa.

These three councils have accounted for over 80 percent of the patients in the state, he added.

He said people must support government’s efforts in tackling the spread of the disease, noting that commercial motorcyclists and tricyclists must strictly abide by the rules and regulation of using hand sanitisers and the number of persons to be carried.

Masari said Katsina is facing a lot of challenges with the ongoing COVID-19 that is coupled with insecurity, saying that, with concerted efforts and support from all and sundry, both would be addressed.

