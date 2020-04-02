Breaking News
  Covid-19: Karu market swells before 14-day curfew
Covid-19: Karu market swells before 14-day curfew

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia Published Date

Residents of Karu council area, which borders Abuja, thronged markets Thursday for last-minute shopping of foodstuff and provision before the start of a 24-hour 14-day curfew came into effect.

The state government ordered the curfew on Wednesday, but police officers in the council area said they were yet to receive signals to enforce it, minutes before 6pm on Thursday when the curfew was to start.

Muhammad Tasiu, a civil servant, said, “I rushed to the Orange market to buy food items as the lockdown should not be taken for granted.”

Momoh Yusufu bought foodstuff and carried them on his head, noting the market was packed full and he didn’t have time to look for labourers to carry his purchase.

The curfew came as a surprise since Nasarawa hasn’t recorded any case of coronavirus.

But the area is home to thousands of people who work in Abuja, the country’s capital.

Many people considered on “essential duty” in Abuja live in Karu.

The traffic from Karu into Abuja hasn’t lessened in the wake of the lockdown declared on Abuja.

Residents in Karu have been ordered to stay home, but workers continue to commute into Abuja.

Chairman of Karu council area, Akala Gajere, said, “I am calling on the people to say at home, this is done in the best interest of the people, Karu is populated and shares boundary with Abuja which is on lockdown, we should be proactive to avoid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.”

 

