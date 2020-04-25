COVID-19: Kano residents flood markets to stockpile food

ADVERTISEMENT

Markets across Kano State were heavily congested on Thursday following government’s relaxation of a seven-day lockdown for residents to buy foodstuff in preparation for further action, especially during the Ramadan fasting period.

The COVID-19 pandemic is also ravaging the state.

At Tarauni market, where perishable items are sold, people were seen in large numbers buying the foodstuffs they would need for Ramadan.

Similarly, Dawanau market, which serves as centre for grain business in West Africa, was crowded with people who were buying and selling grains ahead of Ramadan and the two-week lockdown.

According to a businessman in the market, Alhaji Danliti Adam, commodities had been stocked since the one-week of lockdown in Kano State. He said there had been an increase in prices of commodities in the market. He, however, added that despite the fact that they had prepared for this situation, traders have run out of some commodities.

At Yankaba vegetable market, Daily Trust Saturday observed that there were very many people despite a noticeable increase in the prices of items.

Aminu Ibrahim Yankaba said he was disappointed with the attitude of traders, who used the situation at hand to increase the prices of their goods.

Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa told Daily Trust Saturday that he was left with no option than to buy the items he needed, despite the increase in prices. He noted, “If I don’t buy now, when do I know the government would decide to relax the lockdown? It is better for me to buy what I can afford now, so that anytime the government relaxes it again, I will complete my shopping.

“I am sure that nobody is happy with the situation we have found ourselves, but there is nothing one can do. We have to bear with the situation and adjust our lifestyles,” he said.

