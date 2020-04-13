COVID-19: Kano records 2 more cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State has recorded two more cases of coronavirus, the State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa has confirmed.

The Commissioner confirmed the cases on his Twitter handle, but did not provide details.

However, the State Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba said the two infected persons were not among the contacts of the index patient.

Garba added that the two new COVID-19 patients had already been quarantined at Kwanar Dawaki Isolation Center.

“Government was able to trace all those that had contact with the two patients and took them to isolation center,” he said.

The commissioner said the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje will update the state on the situation.

