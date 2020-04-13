  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID-19: Kano records 2 more cases
ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19: Kano records 2 more cases

By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim, Kano   Published Date

Kano State has recorded two more cases of coronavirus, the State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa has confirmed.

The Commissioner confirmed the cases on his Twitter handle, but did not provide details.

However, the State Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba said the two infected persons were not among the contacts of the index patient.

Garba added that the two new COVID-19 patients had already been quarantined at Kwanar Dawaki Isolation Center.

“Government was able to trace all those that had contact with the two patients and took them to isolation center,” he said.

The commissioner said the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje will update the state on the situation.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.