COVID-19: Kano market rolls out protocols for customers’ engagement

ADVERTISEMENT

The management and leadership of famous Kantin Kwari textile market in Kano state have unanimously rolled out protocols for customer’s engagement during the recently eased of lockdown order in the state which allows for market operation for three days a week to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to thousands of traders in the market, chairman of Kantin Kwari traders association, Alhaji Sagir Wada Sharif revealed that, the protocols entails that every customer must wash his or her hands in various places provided by the market’s management as well as wear face mask before gaining entrance into the market.

He added that, the traders have gone through series of sensitization process on management of the pandemic which he said will allow for safer conduct of businesses in the market.

In his remark, the Managing Director of the market, Alhaji Abba Muhammed Bello stated that the management of the market is committed to ensuring safety in the conduct of businesses in the market as all members were being provided with what is needed in regards to health official’s recommendations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Related

Download Daily Trust News App