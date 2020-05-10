  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID-19: Kano index case, 9 others discharged
ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19: Kano index case, 9 others discharged

By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu, Kano 
coronavirus cure

Kano state has discharged 10 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in its isolation centres.

This was announced by the state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba.

According to him this brings  the total number of patients successfully managed and discharged in the state stands at 32.

Malam Garba who announced this in a statement, said that the patients have fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings and are to reunite with their families and the society.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

He added that, the state has also recorded 3 deaths which brings the number of fatalities from the disease to 21.

Garba explained that Kano has so far carried out tests on 2, 072 cases for COVID-19 in its test centres.

The commissioner, according to the statement, urged citizens to maintain high personal hygiene and also maintained strict adherence to health officials advise.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.