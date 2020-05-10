COVID-19: Kano index case, 9 others discharged

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano state has discharged 10 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in its isolation centres.

This was announced by the state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba.

According to him this brings the total number of patients successfully managed and discharged in the state stands at 32.

Malam Garba who announced this in a statement, said that the patients have fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings and are to reunite with their families and the society.

He added that, the state has also recorded 3 deaths which brings the number of fatalities from the disease to 21.

Garba explained that Kano has so far carried out tests on 2, 072 cases for COVID-19 in its test centres.

The commissioner, according to the statement, urged citizens to maintain high personal hygiene and also maintained strict adherence to health officials advise.

