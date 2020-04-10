COVID-19: Kano gets test centre

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), has established a coronavirus test center at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

The State Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna who is also the Chairman state’s Taskforce Committee on COVID-19, confirmed this in a statement issued on Friday by his Chief press secretary, Hassan Musa Fagge

According to the statement, the deputy governor said, “From now, all samples of suspected cases of COVID-19 will not be taken to Abuja for testing but treated in Kano.”

He stated this when he paid an inspection visit to the COVID-19 test centre on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He expressed the appreciation of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration to the Federal Government for setting up the COVID-19 test centre in Kano, saying other neighbouring States could also benefit from the facility.

Abdulmajid Musa, a Laboratory Scientist with the NCDC who led the Deputy Governor round the test centre said they have installed the platform approved by the NCDC which could test any sample for COVID-19, adding that training has commenced for professionals from Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and the state ministry of health on how to man the facilities.

The Chief Medical Director, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Professor Abdurrahaman Abba Sheshe appreciated the State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 under the leadership of the Deputy Governor for its relentless efforts at sensitizing the public on how to curtail the spread of the virus.

He also revealed that preparations are also in top gear of opening another COVID-19 test centre in the Hospital all in an effort of curbing the spread of the pandemic.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App