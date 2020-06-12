COVID-19: Kano gets 2 more testing centres

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has commissioned two additional coronavirus test centres established by corporate entities to enhance testing capacity in the state.

Until this new development, Kano had three functional test facilities located at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Centre for Infectious Diseases Research and Control, Bayero University Kano and Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital.

With almost 20million people, the three testing centres were considered inadequate to cater for the state in the face of the ongoing community transmission of the virus in the state.

It would be recalled that earlier this week, the Federal government confirmed that about 50-60 per cent of mysterious deaths recorded in the state between April and May were caused by coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The test centres located on Independence Road, Bompai, of Kano metropolis have the capacity to test 390 samples daily.

According to a statement signed and issued by Malam Abba Anwar, the chief press secretary to the governor, “The EHA Clinics of E-Health Africa, provides its Testing Centre facility Sample Collection Centre, with a 300-bed capacity.

“The International Foundation Against Infectious Diseases in Africa provides its Testing Centre facility with a capacity of 90 samples per day.”

Speaking while commissioning the facilities, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje emphasised the need for more partnership with development partners and other critical stakeholders to be able to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App