COVID-19: Kaduna’s sixth case sparks fear of community transmission

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Government on Saturday said the sixth case of coronavirus detected in the state was a male gateman around the Mando area of the state and had no connection with the first five cases in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed- Baloni said the patient had recently returned from Lagos, adding that the case presents the nightmare scenario of possible community transmission of Covid-19 in the state.

Dr Baloni said the patient who has now been evacuated to the state’s Infectious Disease Centre had travelled to Kaduna in a public transport and had contacted authorities when his symptoms worsened.

”It is very difficult and complicated to trace the contacts of a patient who came from Lagos via public transport and has had some instance of local commuting since his arrival in the state,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

‘’The Rapid Response Team is trying its utmost to elicit from him a list of his contacts so that they can be traced and monitored. He does not know who his fellow passengers from Lagos were. But the team is working to develop an idea of his local contacts in Kaduna, including any vehicles he commuted in and people he met at the hospital he visited and within his neighbourhood,’’ she further stated.

The Commissioner stressed that it was in order to avert such a scenario that the state government has consistently appealed to the public to not only practice social distancing but also directed commercial buses to carry not more than two passengers per row and out-rightly banned motorcycle taxis and tricycles, popularly known as Keke NAPEP.

“The instances that have now been recorded of people spreading Covid-19 from one state to another further reinforces the need to stop all inter-state travel. People need to stay in one place and help reduce the footprint of Covid-19,” she stated.

Dr. Baloni further said: ”now that there is a case of possible community transmission of Covid-19, residents must begin to take more seriously the quarantine conditions. It is important to stay at home, go out only when absolutely necessary and practice personal hygiene, especially washing hands with soap and water regularly. Residents should also observe respiratory hygiene.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App