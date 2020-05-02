  1. Home
Covid-19: Kaduna to pay healthworkers N5,000 daily incentive, offers insurance

By Lami Sadiq, Kaduna 
File photo: Community health extension workers look after a child sick with malaria in Gaye, Kuje

Kaduna State Government has said it will pay daily incentives of between N5,000 and N15,000 to frontline health workers and also provide them additional insurance coverage for death and disability.

The State Commissioner of Health,  Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday said the occupational safety incentive takes effect from April 2020.

Giving a break down, Dr. Baloni explained that high risk staff will receive a compensation of N15,000 per day, while medium risk staff will receive N10,000 per day and  low risk staff will receive N5,000 per day.

She said the state government has also approved a monthly incentive of 10% of net pay for other health workers in public hospitals and primary health centres adding that; ”the insurance package includes death benefit of N5 million, disability benefit of N2.5 million and Covid-19 infection cover of N100,000 daily for 10 days.”

”This package has been enhanced from the initial set of benefits kindly donated by Leadway Assurance. Kaduna State Government  is paying additional premiums to increase the assured sum for death and disability to the amounts stated above, ” she said.

The Commissioner said that state government acknowledges and commends its health workers for their dedication and professionalism in the efforts to contain and manage Covid-19.

 

