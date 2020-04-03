COVID-19: Kaduna to get isolation centre for asymptomatic cases -Deputy Gov

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Government on Friday said it has identified a location that will be used as an isolation centre for asymptomatic cases of COVID-19.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe who disclosed this in a state wide broadcast said State’s Facility Management Agency has been directed to renovate and make the location conducive and purpose-specific for those categories of people.

She described it as a ‘stop-gap arrangement’, pending when a permanent structure will be built.

Dr. Balarabe said Government will be approaching private donors to support the project so to scale up the response to the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

She said the State Commissioner of Health, Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni and her counterparts from other states had met with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) where it was emphasized that the state will soon get a testing centre for COVID-19.

”As an interim measure, Kaduna State Government is in talks with the Ahmadu Bello University(ABU) Zaria for use of the PCR machine at the African Center for Excellence for Neglected Tropical Diseases,’’ she added.

The deputy governor further stated that the state government has bought palliatives in the form of food items and other commodities, to be distributed to the vulnerable members of the society.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App