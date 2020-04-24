COVID-19: Kaduna returns 70 Almajiris to Kebbi

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State government has returned 70 Almajiris that were evacuated from Zaria to Kebbi state.

The chairman of Suru local government council in Kebbi State, Umar Maigandi Dakingari, made the disclosure on Friday while fielding questions from journalists.

He said all the Almajiris returned to the state from Zaria, were indigenes of his council.

He added that all the returned Almajiris have been put in an isolation centre for a period of two weeks.

“After we have received them, we have accommodated them at the Government Comprehensive Girls secondary school, Suru.

“They will be on isolation for observation. This will easily assist us to diagnose if there is any that contracted the COVID-19 disease.

“However, the COVID-19 committee has tested all the evacuated Almajiris children but despite that, they had to be subjected for two weeks of isolation,” he said.

The council boss warned parents from the state to desist from sending their wards away in the name of Qur’anic education, insisting that the era for entrusting one’s child in the hand of the society was over.

Meanwhile, Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has challenged Nigerian scientists to join the race of the ongoing global effort in finding a vaccine for the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

He made this call when he received in audience the State Chapter of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) in Birnin Kebbi.

The governor also expressed concern over the movement of pastoralists, which he said was capable of aggravating the community transmission of COVID-19.

In order to bring such under control, he said the state was looking into the possibility of incorporating Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in the State Task Force on COVID-19.

