Covid-19: Kaduna restricts entry into courts

The Kaduna State Judiciary has restricted entry into Magistrate and State High Courts to a specific category of people as part of measures to contain the coronavirus in the state.

Chief Judge of the state, Justice Muhammadu Lawal Bello who gave the directive in a statement signed by the Chief Registrar, Amina Ahmad Bello ESQ said members of the public will not be allowed entry into the court premises, save those who have come to file urgent matters/applications in a single line procession with at least one meter gap between each individual.

Only parties whose cases are to be heard, their witnesses and counsel, will be allowed into the court room at any sitting time, subject to a maximum of ten persons at the same time, as directed by the Kaduna State government in the court rooms, persons shall keep a distance of at least one meter to each other, as recommended by the World Health Organisation, the statement said.

“In criminal matters, only remand/bail applications, and overnight cases will be heard. In civil maters, only ex-parte and urgent applications, adoption of written addresses will be entertained while judgement and ruling will be read. This is a precautionary measure and takes effect from Monday, 23rd March, 2020 until further notice.”

