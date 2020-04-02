COVID-19: Kaduna Govt says patients are stable, on medication

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Baloni, says the four confirmed coronavirus cases in the state are stable and doing well on medication.

The commissioner said this in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna while giving an update to the new case announced by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday.

Baloni said contacts of the patients were currently being tracked to place them on self isolation and monitor them for symptoms.

She said that health officials were actively tracking all contacts of positive cases to curtail spread of the virus.

She urged residents to adhere strictly to the stay-at-home and self quarantine orders declared by the state government to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

The commissioner advised residents to wash their hands frequently and to observe social distancing.

“As we are working hard to safeguard our state and contain the spread of the virus, I urge you all to observe frequent hand-washing and social distancing.

“Members of the public are advised to observe personal and respiratory hygiene, stay at home and stay safe, “she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, had on Wednesday, announced a new positive case, bringing the number to four cases of the virus in the state. (NAN)

