COVID-19: Kaduna discharges one patient

ADVERTISEMENT

One out of the six patients with COVID-19 infection in Kaduna state has been discharged.

He was discharged from the Infectious Disease Centre in the state, according to the State Government.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni, revealed this on Wednesday in a statement.

Dr Boloni said the patient has fully recovered following treatment at the isolation centre.

She explained that the patient’s recovery has been confirmed by two consecutive negative results, the second of which came on Tuesday.

She further said that the state government is looking forward to the recovery and discharge of the other five COVID-19 patients in the state.

“We also wish to pay tribute to the medical professionals at the Infectious Disease Centre for the successful management of this patient,” she said.

The commissioner reiterated to the residents of Kaduna State that it remains safer and cheaper to observe preventive measures than to treat COVID-19.

She said citizens must wash their hands regularly with soap and water and scrupulously observe social distancing.

Dr Boloni also advised residents to avoid large gatherings and stay at home, except it becomes absolutely necessary to go out.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App