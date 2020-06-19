COVID-19: Kaduna Assembly to be fumigated as official tests positive

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State House of Assembly is to be fumigated after a staff of the House tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Daily Trust gathered.

Our correspondent observed security vehicles at the assembly premises on Wednesday and yesterday morning but was not allowed into the premises even though a few persons were seen in the building.

Daily Trust gathered from an official of the House that all those who have had contact with the staff had been advised to go on self-isolation, while samples of some staff and members have been taken for testing.

The Chairman House Committee on Education, who is also the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Health, Hon. Suleiman Dabo representing Zaria city told our correspondent that the committee on health is aware of the situation.

He said: “One person has been confirmed positive in the office of the Clerk of the House and the samples of some staff under the office of the Clerk have been taken for the test.”

Daily Trust reports that the House was engulfed in a free-for-all squabble last week Thursday when 24 out of the 34 member House impeached the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Mukhtar Isa Hazo.

