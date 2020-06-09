COVID-19: Jumia Nigeria CEO lists steps to boosting SMEs’ e-sales

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jumia Nigeria, Massimiliano Spalazzi has urged sellers on the e-commerce platform to leverage the company’s 8th anniversary as a catalyst for boosting sales for their businesses during COVID-19.

Spalazzi made the call during a virtual annual Sellers’ Conference, describing this period as an unprecedented time for a seller to be online.

According to him, the realities enforced on the global economy by COVID-19 makes e-commerce a veritable channel to boost businesses and that the Jumia anniversary themed ‘Stronger Together’ and slated to hold from June 22 to July 15, 2020 will be a catalyst for sellers to raise the bar of their sales to the next level.

Spalazzi further pointed out that the Jumia anniversary seeks to provide another opportunity for the company to serve the needs of its consumers who want to shop more in complete safety from their homes, by providing the two simplest, but most important things: best prices and wider assortment.

“Our 8th anniversary is one of the biggest annual commercial events and it will be a celebration of solidarity and support, and each of you sellers can benefit from this event at the very best to boost and raise the bar of your sales to the next level as more people are coming on the platform at a faster pace than expected and buying all sorts of products and varieties across categories,” he said.

The Chief Commercial Officer for Jumia Nigeria, Omolola Oladunjoye also encouraged sellers to key into the chain of promotional activities during the Jumia anniversary campaign to boost their businesses.

