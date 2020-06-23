COVID-19: Jaiz closes Ikeja branch for 2 weeks

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaiz Bank has shut down its Ikeja branch for two weeks as one of its staff in the branch showed symptoms of COVID-19.

In a notification sent to customers via email, Jaiz stated that the affected staff had been put in isolation and that he was in a stable condition.

It said other staff of the branch had been directed to go on self-quarantine for 14 days in line with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines to ensure the wellbeing of its employees, customers and stakeholders.

Jaiz said, “The branch has been shut down for the safety of our customers and staff and immediate disinfection of the branch will take place to eliminate any cause for worry.”

The bank urged any customer that had visited the branch within the last week to self-quarantine for two weeks.

