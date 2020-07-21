COVID-19: It has been mixed blessings musically – Mapatricia

ADVERTISEMENT

The outbreak of coronavirus has left everything on its knees. Not even the world’s entertainment sphere has been spared.

In fact many believe entertainment industries the world over have been the worst hit but not in the opinion of Delta State-born music artiste, Mapatricia born Mamuyoviw Frank, Mapatricia Ohwerhi.

“Well, it has been both a blessing and a curse. There are no shows and events, so it’s been a difficult time but on the other hand, digital streaming is on an all-time high, so we have the numbers raking in. You should say that the pandemic has kept people home and has made them more attracted to online, digital kinds of life,” he said in an interview.

On what he has in store for his fans and followers, he said, “I am working on my new project titled “Afro”. This project is going to be my best body of work yet, where I show my diversity as an Afrobeats artist. Yes, I recently just shot a video. I wouldn’t disclose it yet, label and privacy matters wouldn’t let me get the cat out of the bag yet , but just know Mapatricia is about to rock your TV screens.”

He also airs his view on the Nigerian music scene with regards to the leading lights of the industry.

He said, “Undoubtedly, Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy have been making good music in the last couple of years. Davido and Wizkid particularly and Burna Boy had unprecedented 2019 but all that is not enough to take the shine off 2baba. I don’t feel any qualms to say he is one of the pioneers of Nigerian music.

“He has remain consistent for more than a decade and is still growing stronger. Who else in Nigeria can boast of such relevance over such a long period of time? Of course, Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy are ruling their spaces but 2Baba is the pride of Nigeria and indeed, Africa.”

Mapatricia cut his teeth on the music scene in 2019 with two banging singles, “ Money Biz” and “Light” and further affirmed his seriousness with another release on New Year Day, January 31, 2020 titled “Demoh.”

“I am making amazing music, music is everything to me, from creating my music to listening to other songs, music is life. My music is Afro-beats, in one world but I can tilt towards any direction but majorly, it is Afrobeats. Afrobeat is the pride of Africa and Nigeria is already shaping music trends all over the world. It is a movement and I’m glad to be part of that movement. 2020 is my year of reckoning, so watch out for Mapatricia, because he’s coming to rule your space musically,” he added.

Mapatircia was born on July 3, 1995 in Sapele, Warri, Delta State.

He started music professionally in 2019 and began 2020 on a bright note.

His rudimentary musical journey began as a back up singer to Tiwa Savage, Brymo and Femi Kuti.

