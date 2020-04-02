Breaking News
Covid-19 infections rise to 184JUST IN: Lagos discharges 11 more COVID-19 patients
  1. Home
  2. Health
  3. Covid-19 infections rise to 184
ADVERTISEMENT

Covid-19 infections rise to 184

By Judd-Leonard Okafor @judd_leonard Published Date
Ten new cases of emerged on Thursday, raising the country’s total burden to 184, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has said.
Seven of them are in Lagos and three in Abuja.
It comes as 11 patients being treated for Covid-19 were discharged from the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Lagos on Thursday.
Some 20 patients have been discharged so far.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.