Covid-19 infections rise to 184

Ten new cases of emerged on Thursday, raising the country’s total burden to 184, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has said.
Seven of them are in Lagos and three in Abuja.
It comes as 11 patients being treated for Covid-19 were discharged from the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Lagos on Thursday.
Some 20 patients have been discharged so far.
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 2, 2020