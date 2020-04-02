COVID-19 infections expected to rise in wake of lockdown

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of coronavirus infections is expected to rise in coming days as public health officials continue to trace nearly 6,000 people who may have had contact with any of the 174 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said on Thursday.

“As contact tracing and testing capacity are being ramped up, more and more cases will be found and the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases is expected to rise initially,” said health minister, Osagie Ehanire.

Lagos and Abuja have been on lockdown. Nasarawa declared a 24-hour curfew on Karu, a council area on the border with Abuja and 12-hour curfew in other areas of the state. And Osun has declared a lockdown to start in hours.

“We also worry about persons, especially Nigerians, returning to the country through land borders, who run a higher risk of infection while in a confined space for a long time, like transit in a crowded bus or car.

“Therefore, it is advisable that all travellers postpone non-essential travel, whether national, or international. In this regard, Nigerians are also advised to remain where they are resident and so stay safe, except if returning home from a journey,” he added.

Some 71 in 100 of them have been traced, Ehanire announced on Thursday.

And the lockdown continues, to keep people from travelling and afford public-health officials time to reach suspected cases.

“All of this means that more people and samples can be collected and tested more quickly, giving a shorter turnaround time, but it also means that more cases will be discovered initially than before.

“With 71% of the over presumed 6,000 or more contacts now traced, the number of confirmed cases will be rising dramatically. Contact tracing will still be intensified to reduce the number of outstanding cases,” said the minister.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 174 on Thursday—91 in Lagos, 35 in FCT, 14 in Osun, eight in Oyo, five in Akwa Ibom, four each in Ogun, Edo and Kaduna, three in Bauchi, two each in Enugu and Ekiti, and one each in Rivers and Benue States.

Nine people have been discharged from hospital, and others are pending “once final tests are done,” the minister said.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has expanded its case definition of who is eligible to be tested for coronavirus.

Two more labs have been added to its network of molecular laboratories.

“We have also expanded bedding and intensive care space in Abuja, Gwagwalada and have urged all States to do the same in their states, starting with tertiary hospitals.

“All facilities including private facilities where isolation and treatment of coronavirus are to be conducted, will be inspected before accreditation by a team of experts. The Office of the National Security Adviser shall be represented, due to national security implications,” he said.

