COVID-19: INEC to fully digitize electoral process – Yakubu

ADVERTISEMENT

The independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the deployment of communication technology will become the dominant means of information dissemination within the commission in particular and the management of the electoral processes in general, including future engagement with stakeholders in the country.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this on Saturday during the first virtual meeting with all the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

According to him, the meeting was held against the backdrop of the global health challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yakubu said the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states scheduled for September 19, 2020 and October 10, 2020 respectively would proceed as planned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Related

Download Daily Trust News App