COVID-19: INEC deploys 100 vehicles, drivers to assist Presidential taskforce in 5 states, FCT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released 100 pickup vans and drivers to be used for tracing those who might have been exposed to coronavirus.

The commission said on Friday that the vehicles to be used in six states and Abuja were released upon request by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on combating COVID-19.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye, said in Abuja in a statement that since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, the commission has been in touch with the PTF COVID-19 on areas it can assist to tackle a national emergency that requires the support of all national institutions.

“The PTF has requested for about 100 pickup vans from the commission’s fleet to be deployed for contact tracing, surveillance/laboratory and infection prevention/control in six states of the Federation and the FCT in the first instance. The states are Lagos, Osun, Oyo, Kano, Rivers and FCT. In addition, the Commission has also placed all our State offices nationwide on standby in case the PTF requests for additional support to combat the pandemic.

“Furthermore, the Commission is working with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Telecommunication service providers to assist in raising public awareness of the pandemic by sending bulk messages (sms) to registered voters similar to what we do for voter mobilisation. Short messages were adopted from the flyers/leaflets issued by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). This follows the suspension of the Do Not Disturb (DND) policy on sending unsolicited messages to telephone subscribers by NCC,” Okoye said.

He said INEC is in discussion with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on the possibility of using its electoral registration areas (wards) and polling units nationwide as locations for the distribution of palliative and other relief materials to citizens.

He said the 8,809 wards and 119,973 polling units are located in various communities in the country and citizens are familiar with their locations.

