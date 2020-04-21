COVID-19 in Borno ‘is fresh pepper on fresh injury’ — Zulum

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Borno state, Babagana Umar Zulum has said that the confirmation of COVID-19 index case in the insurgency ravaged state “is fresh pepper on fresh injury”

Daily Trust had reported that a retired anesthetic nurse working with an international organisation in Pulka town of Gwoza LGA died of COVID-19 related symptoms.

The nurse was said to have had contact with workers both within and outside the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

“He was brought in from Pulka to UMTH by two nurses who are also now at risk,” a source had stated.

In a statewide broadcast, governor Zulum who ordered for a probe, said he is setting up a panel to investigate the circumstances surrounding the outbreak and the handling of the index case.

He said that “it is my considered view that government owes this duty to both those exposed to risk of infection and the deceased, whose values were against the spread of infection.”

He added that the confirmation of the index case is an added burdened to the state which has been battling insurgency for over a decade.

“Covid-19 is real and it has reached us in Borno State”

“With our 11-year burden of dealing with the Boko haram insurgency and its mortal impacts, the coming of Covid-19 amounts to having fresh pepper on fresh injury.”

He said the three solutions to fighting the dangers posed by the pandemic are “Prevention! Prevention! And again, Prevention!”

He further explained that 97 persons believed to have had contact with the index case have been traced.

He said “35 of them were traced in Pulka town of Gwoza local government area and 64 in Maiduguri.”

He however, clarified that it does not amount to the state having 97 cases of coronavirus.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App